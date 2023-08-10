Thursday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (72-40) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (8-3) to the mound, while Bailey Falter (0-7) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have won 64 out of the 99 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta is 22-10 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 639 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule