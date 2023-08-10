The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen at PNC Park on Thursday, with the first pitch at 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +170. A 10-run total is set in the contest.

Braves vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are winless against the spread in their last two chances. For five straight games, Atlanta and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that stretch being 9.3 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 64 of the 99 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (64.6%).

Atlanta has gone 22-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (68.8% winning percentage).

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 112 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-48-3).

The Braves have put together an 8-10-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 35-20 26-13 46-27 58-34 14-6

