Bailey Falter will start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 215 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .273 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (639 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves have a league-high .342 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best mark in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.281).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Elder (8-3 with a 3.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Elder heads into this outing with 13 quality starts under his belt this year.

Elder heads into the game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt

