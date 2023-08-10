Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (72-40) will visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) at PNC Park on Thursday, August 10, with a start time of 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +170. The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (8-3, 3.43 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.87 ERA)

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 99 times this season and won 64, or 64.6%, of those games.

The Braves have a 22-10 record (winning 68.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 92 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (41.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

