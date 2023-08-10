Ke'Bryan Hayes carries a two-game homer streak into the Pittsburgh Pirates' (51-63) game versus the Atlanta Braves (72-40) at 12:35 PM ET on Thursday, at PNC Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (8-3) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (0-7).

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Time: 12:35 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-3, 3.43 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.87 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves' Elder (8-3) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

In 22 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 19 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 44 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.

Falter heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Falter has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this season heading into this game.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

