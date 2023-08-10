The Atlanta Dream (15-13) will visit the Seattle Storm (7-21) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dream gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dream vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Dream vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 86 Dream 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-10.5)

Seattle (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Dream vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Atlanta is 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

This year, 12 of Atlanta's 27 games have gone over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are fifth in the league in points scored (83.7 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (84.7).

On the boards, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36 per game). However it is third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.8 per game).

In 2023, the Dream are third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.3).

Beyond the arc, the Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (7). They are fifth in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

The Dream give up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concede 33.1% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and fourth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Atlanta takes 29.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 71.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.4% of Atlanta's buckets are 3-pointers, and 76.6% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.