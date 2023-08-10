The Jacksonville Jaguars at the moment have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Jaguars games last season hit the over.

Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense (357.4 yards per game) and 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Jaguars had a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 away last season.

Jacksonville won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

In the AFC South the Jaguars were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game), completing 66.3% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Lawrence scored five touchdowns and picked up 291 yards.

Travis Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards (66.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Zay Jones scored five TDs, catching 82 balls for 823 yards (48.4 per game).

Foyesade Oluokun had 184 tackles, 12.0 TFL, two sacks, and five passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

