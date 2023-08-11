Friday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) against the Chicago Cubs (59-56) at Rogers Centre is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on August 11.

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (9-7) versus the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Blue Jays vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Blue Jays Performance Insights

The Blue Jays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Toronto and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Blue Jays' last 10 games.

The Blue Jays have won 43, or 55.8%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Toronto has won 20 of its 36 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Blue Jays.

Toronto ranks 15th in the majors with 523 total runs scored this season.

The Blue Jays' 3.73 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The previous 10 Cubs games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those contests.

This year, Chicago has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (582 total, 5.1 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.22 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 @ Red Sox W 13-1 Chris Bassitt vs Brennan Bernardino August 7 @ Guardians W 3-1 Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Gavin Williams August 8 @ Guardians L 1-0 Yusei Kikuchi vs Tanner Bibee August 9 @ Guardians W 1-0 Kevin Gausman vs Logan Allen August 10 @ Guardians L 4-3 Alek Manoah vs Noah Syndergaard August 11 Cubs - José Berríos vs Javier Assad August 12 Cubs - Chris Bassitt vs Justin Steele August 13 Cubs - Hyun-Jin Ryu vs Jameson Taillon August 15 Phillies - Yusei Kikuchi vs Zack Wheeler August 16 Phillies - Kevin Gausman vs Michael Lorenzen August 18 @ Reds - TBA vs TBA

Cubs Schedule