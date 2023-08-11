Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to take down Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Blue Jays are 15th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.

Toronto's .417 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.

The Blue Jays' .260 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Toronto ranks 15th in runs scored with 523 (4.5 per game).

The Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Blue Jays strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.

Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Toronto has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Blue Jays have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.250).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.

Fueled by 343 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks ninth in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 582.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.

The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Berrios looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Berrios heads into this matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Berrios is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad will take to the mound for the Cubs, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

In two starts this season, Assad has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.7 innings per appearance.

He has made 20 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.

Blue Jays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Blue Jays Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Red Sox W 13-1 Away Chris Bassitt Brennan Bernardino 8/7/2023 Guardians W 3-1 Away Hyun-Jin Ryu Gavin Williams 8/8/2023 Guardians L 1-0 Away Yusei Kikuchi Tanner Bibee 8/9/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Away Kevin Gausman Logan Allen 8/10/2023 Guardians L 4-3 Away Alek Manoah Noah Syndergaard 8/11/2023 Cubs - Home José Berríos Javier Assad 8/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Bassitt Justin Steele 8/13/2023 Cubs - Home Hyun-Jin Ryu Jameson Taillon 8/15/2023 Phillies - Home Yusei Kikuchi Zack Wheeler 8/16/2023 Phillies - Home Kevin Gausman Michael Lorenzen 8/18/2023 Reds - Away - -

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Braves W 8-6 Home Javier Assad Bryce Elder 8/6/2023 Braves W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Charlie Morton 8/7/2023 Mets L 11-2 Away Drew Smyly Kodai Senga 8/8/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 8/9/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Kyle Hendricks David Peterson 8/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Javier Assad José Berríos 8/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Justin Steele Chris Bassitt 8/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Jameson Taillon Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/15/2023 White Sox - Home Jameson Taillon Touki Toussaint 8/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Hendricks Mike Clevinger 8/18/2023 Royals - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.