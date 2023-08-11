How to Watch the Blue Jays vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to take down Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
Blue Jays vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Explore More About This Game
Blue Jays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Blue Jays are 15th in MLB play with 135 total home runs.
- Toronto's .417 slugging percentage is 11th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays' .260 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Toronto ranks 15th in runs scored with 523 (4.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays' .330 on-base percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in MLB.
- Toronto's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Toronto has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.250).
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 139 home runs.
- Fueled by 343 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks ninth in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cubs rank eighth in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 582.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .334.
- The Cubs rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.22 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.285 WHIP this season.
Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Berrios looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 24th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Berrios heads into this matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Berrios is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 23 appearances this season.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier Assad will take to the mound for the Cubs, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.
- In two starts this season, Assad has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 2.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made 20 appearances and finished 10 of them without allowing an earned run.
Blue Jays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Blue Jays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Red Sox
|W 13-1
|Away
|Chris Bassitt
|Brennan Bernardino
|8/7/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-1
|Away
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Gavin Williams
|8/8/2023
|Guardians
|L 1-0
|Away
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Tanner Bibee
|8/9/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Away
|Kevin Gausman
|Logan Allen
|8/10/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-3
|Away
|Alek Manoah
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|José Berríos
|Javier Assad
|8/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Bassitt
|Justin Steele
|8/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|Jameson Taillon
|8/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Zack Wheeler
|8/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kevin Gausman
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Home
|Javier Assad
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|L 11-2
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
|8/8/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/9/2023
|Mets
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|David Peterson
|8/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Javier Assad
|José Berríos
|8/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Chris Bassitt
|8/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Touki Toussaint
|8/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Mike Clevinger
|8/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|-
|-
