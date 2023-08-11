The Toronto Blue Jays (65-52) host the Chicago Cubs (59-56) to open a three-game series at Rogers Centre, with first pitch at 7:07 PM ET on Friday. The Blue Jays are on the back of a series split with the Guardians, and the Cubs a series loss to the Mets.

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (9-7) against the Cubs and Javier Assad (1-2).

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

7:07 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (9-7, 3.38 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (9-7) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.38 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Berrios will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

Assad (1-2) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .241 against him this season. He has a 3.35 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his 20 games.

Assad is trying to collect his third start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has had 10 appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

