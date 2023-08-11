Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (72-41) and the New York Mets (52-62) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 11.
The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-10) for the Braves and Tylor Megill (6-5) for the Mets.
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Mets Player Props
|Braves vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Mets
|Braves vs Mets Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Braves are winless against the spread in their last two chances.
- This season, the Braves have won 64 out of the 100 games, or 64%, in which they've been favored.
- This season Atlanta has won 32 of its 44 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 644.
- The Braves' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|@ Cubs
|L 6-4
|Charlie Morton vs Justin Steele
|August 7
|@ Pirates
|L 7-6
|Spencer Strider vs Osvaldo Bido
|August 8
|@ Pirates
|W 8-6
|Yonny Chirinos vs Mitch Keller
|August 9
|@ Pirates
|W 6-5
|Max Fried vs Quinn Priester
|August 10
|@ Pirates
|L 7-5
|Bryce Elder vs Bailey Falter
|August 11
|@ Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
|August 12
|@ Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs José Quintana
|August 12
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Kodai Senga
|August 14
|Yankees
|-
|Max Fried vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 15
|Yankees
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Luis Severino
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.