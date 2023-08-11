Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (72-41) and the New York Mets (52-62) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 11.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-10) for the Braves and Tylor Megill (6-5) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are winless against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have won 64 out of the 100 games, or 64%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won 32 of its 44 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 644.

The Braves' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule