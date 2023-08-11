Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves will take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Citi Field in the first of a four-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Braves (-185). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -185 +150 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread. Atlanta's last six games have finished above the point total, and the average total during that span was 9.4.

Read More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 64-36 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 32-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 64.9% chance to win.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-48-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have an 8-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 35-21 26-14 46-27 58-34 14-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.