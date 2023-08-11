How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
Tylor Megill will start for the New York Mets in the first of a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .273 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (644 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (10-10) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Morton is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.
- Morton has 19 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
