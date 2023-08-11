Tylor Megill will start for the New York Mets in the first of a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead the majors with a .273 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (644 total, 5.7 per game).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (10-10) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.

Morton is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the year.

Morton has 19 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates L 7-6 Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates W 8-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates W 6-5 Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/13/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino

