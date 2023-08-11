The New York Mets (52-62) are looking for continued production from a batter on a hot streak versus the Atlanta Braves (72-41) on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field. Pete Alonso is on a three-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (10-10) for the Braves and Tylor Megill (6-5) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-10, 3.86 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (6-5, 5.45 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (10-10) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 39-year-old has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across 22 games.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

In 22 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Charlie Morton vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 497 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 143 home runs, 11th in the league.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mets in two games, and they have gone 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over 10 innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

Megill (6-5) takes the mound first for the Mets in his 17th start of the season. He has a 5.45 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 28-year-old has a 5.45 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing batters.

Megill has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Megill enters the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Tylor Megill vs. Braves

He meets a Braves offense that ranks third in the league with 644 total runs scored while batting .273 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .500 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 217 home runs (first in the league).

Megill has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out four against the Braves this season.

