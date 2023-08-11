Eddie Rosario -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on August 11 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .243 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Rosario has gotten at least one hit in 58.0% of his games this year (58 of 100), with more than one hit 21 times (21.0%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 26 games this season (26.0%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 37 of 100 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 47 .246 AVG .240 .280 OBP .308 .480 SLG .416 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 50/9 K/BB 42/15 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings