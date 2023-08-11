The Jacksonville Jaguars right now have +3000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: -155

-155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Jacksonville Betting Insights

Jacksonville covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Jaguars games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Jacksonville ranked 10th in the with 357.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 24th in total defense (353.3 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars put up a 5-3 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

Jacksonville won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 7-5 as underdogs.

The Jaguars were 8-4 in the AFC, including 4-2 in the AFC South.

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence had 25 TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 66.3% of his throws for 4,113 yards (241.9 per game).

Lawrence also rushed for 291 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, Travis Etienne scored five touchdowns and picked up 1,125 yards (66.2 per game).

In addition, Etienne had 35 receptions for 316 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 17 games a season ago, Christian Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 yards (65.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Zay Jones had 82 catches for 823 yards (48.4 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Foyesade Oluokun recorded 2.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 184 tackles.

2023-24 Jaguars NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Colts - +15000 2 September 17 Chiefs - +600 3 September 24 Texans - +20000 4 October 1 Falcons - +8000 5 October 8 @ Bills - +1000 6 October 15 Colts - +15000 7 October 19 @ Saints - +4000 8 October 29 @ Steelers - +6000 10 November 12 49ers - +1000 11 November 19 Titans - +10000 12 November 26 @ Texans - +20000 13 December 4 Bengals - +1100 14 December 10 @ Browns - +3500 15 December 17 Ravens - +2000 16 December 24 @ Buccaneers - +15000 17 December 31 Panthers - +8000 18 January 7 @ Titans - +10000

Odds are current as of August 11 at 11:13 AM ET.