Friday's contest between the Texas Rangers (68-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-53) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on August 11.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (7-5) for the Rangers and Scott Alexander (6-2) for the Giants.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

The Rangers have won 47, or 62.7%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 47-28, a 62.7% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 659 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.07).

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 53.3%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (509 total runs).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 5 Marlins W 9-8 Jon Gray vs George Soriano August 6 Marlins W 6-0 Andrew Heaney vs Sandy Alcantara August 7 @ Athletics W 5-3 Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk August 8 @ Athletics W 6-1 Max Scherzer vs JP Sears August 9 @ Athletics L 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt August 11 @ Giants - Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander August 12 @ Giants - Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb August 13 @ Giants - Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb August 14 Angels - Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval August 15 Angels - Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito August 16 Angels - Jon Gray vs Shohei Ohtani

Giants Schedule