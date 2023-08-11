Marcus Semien and LaMonte Wade Jr are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants, who meet on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth-best in MLB play with 162 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB with a .463 slugging percentage.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (659 total, 5.7 per game).

The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas has a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.225).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 127 home runs.

Fueled by 323 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 23rd in MLB with a .390 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .239 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 509 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.231 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Gray is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Gray is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw zero innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

In five starts this season, Alexander has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts this season, Alexander has yet to pitch five or more innings.

He has finished 32 appearances without allowing an earned run in 40 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb - 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale

