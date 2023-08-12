In a World Cup quarterfinal, on August 12 at 3:00 AM ET, France will meet Australia. These teams eliminated Morocco and Denmark, respectively, in the Round of 16.

In this World Cup quarterfinal, France is +115 to advance, with Australia at +254. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.

France vs. Australia Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Suncorp Stadium TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Total: 2.5

2.5 France Moneyline: +115

+115 Australia Moneyline: +254

France vs. Australia World Cup Betting Insights

The teams combine to score 5.3 goals per game, 2.8 more than this match's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 1.8 goals per game, 0.7 fewer than this game's over/under.

France has won 66.7% of its games this tournament when it has been a moneyline favorite (2-1-0).

France has played as a moneyline favorite of +115 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they drew.

Australia is an underdog for the first time this tournament.

Australia has not been a bigger underdog this tournament than the +254 moneyline set for this game.

France World Cup Stats

In four matches in Women's World Cup, Kadidiatou Diani has helped propel France with four goals and three assists.

Eugenie Le Sommer has scored three goals with no assists in four matches for France in Women's World Cup.

With one goal and one assist, Vicki Becho has helped spur France in Women's World Cup (in four matches).

Selma Bacha has picked up two assists for France in Women's World Cup without scoring a goal.

Australia World Cup Stats

In four Women's World Cup matches for Australia, Caitlin Foord has one goal with two assists.

Hayley Raso has totaled three goals for Australia in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup action, Steph Catley has two goals (but zero assists).

Emily van Egmond has chipped in one goal and one assist in Women's World Cup.

France vs. Australia Recent Performance

France is 7-2-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +15. In 2022, it was 6-0-3 in such matches (+11 goal differential).

France's last game was a victory, 4-0 over Morocco, taking 14 shots and outshooting by 13.

Australia went 6-1-4 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 22 goals and giving up 16. This year, its record is 7-0-1 versus fellow World Cup squads (18 goals scored, five allowed).

In its most recent game, Australia clinched a 2-0 win against Denmark on August 7, despite being outshot 13 to 10.

France Roster

Name Age Number Club Solene Durand 28 1 EA Guingamp (France) Maelle Lakrar 23 2 Montpellier HSC (France) Wendie Renard 33 3 Olympique Lyon (France) Laurina Fazer 19 4 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Elisa De Almeida 25 5 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Sandie Toletti 28 6 Real Madrid (Spain) Sakina Karchaoui 27 7 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Grace Geyoro 26 8 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eugenie Le Sommer 34 9 Olympique Lyon (France) Amel Majri 30 10 Olympique Lyon (France) Kadidiatou Diani 28 11 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Clara Mateo 25 12 Paris FC (France) Selma Bacha 22 13 Olympique Lyon (France) Aissatou Tounkara 28 14 Manchester United WFC (England) Kenza Dali 32 15 Aston Villa WFC (England) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin 31 16 Juventus Turin (Italy) Lea Le Garrec 30 17 FC Fleury (France) Viviane Asseyi 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Naomie Feller 21 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Estelle Cascarino 26 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Constance Picaud 25 21 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Eve Perisset 28 22 - Vicki Becho 19 23 Olympique Lyon (France)

Australia Roster

Name Age Number Club Lydia Williams 35 1 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Courtney Nevin 21 2 Leicester City WFC (England) Aivi Luik 38 3 BK Hacken FF (Sweden) Clare Polkinghorne 34 4 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Cortnee Vine 25 5 Sydney FC (Australia) Clare Wheeler 25 6 Everton FC (England) Steph Catley 29 7 Arsenal WFC (England) Alexandra Chidiac 24 8 Racing Louisville FC (United States) Caitlin Foord 28 9 Arsenal WFC (England) Emily van Egmond 30 10 San Diego Wave FC (United States) Mary Fowler 20 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Teagan Micah 25 12 FC Rosengaard (Sweden) Tameka Yallop 32 13 SK Brann (Norway) Alanna Kennedy 28 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Clare Hunt 24 15 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Hayley Raso 28 16 - Kyah Simon 32 17 - Mackenzie Arnold 29 18 West Ham United FC Women (England) Katrina Gorry 30 19 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Sam Kerr 29 20 Chelsea FC (England) Ellie Carpenter 23 21 Olympique Lyon (France) Charlotte Grant 21 22 Vittsjo GIK (Sweden) Kyra Cooney-Cross 21 23 Hammarby IF (Sweden)

