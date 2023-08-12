In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals, on August 12 at 6:30 AM ET in Sydney, Australia, England will take on Colombia.

You should head to FOX US in order to watch this game.

How to Watch England vs. Colombia

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US
  • Location: Sydney, Australia
  • Venue: ANZ Stadium

England Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Denmark July 28 W 1-0 Home
China August 1 W 6-1 Away
Nigeria August 7 W 0-0 Home
Colombia August 12 - Home

England's Recent Performance

  • England faced Nigeria in its previous game and prevailed by a final score of 0-0. The England side won despite being outshot by six in the match, 18 to 12.
  • Lauren James has three goals and three assists for England in Women's World Cup.
  • In Women's World Cup so far, Rachel Daly has one goal (through four matches) and one assist.
  • Georgia Stanway has notched one goal for England in Women's World Cup matches.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Mary Earps #1
  • Lucy Bronze #2
  • Niamh Charles #3
  • Keira Walsh #4
  • Alex Greenwood #5
  • Millie Bright #6
  • Lauren James #7
  • Georgia Stanway #8
  • Rachel Daly #9
  • Ella Toone #10
  • Lauren Hemp #11
  • Jordan Nobbs #12
  • Hannah Hampton #13
  • Lotte Wubben-Moy #14
  • Esme Morgan #15
  • Jessica Carter #16
  • Laura Coombs #17
  • Chloe Kelly #18
  • Bethany England #19
  • Katie Zelem #20
  • Ellie Roebuck #21
  • Katie Robinson #22
  • Alessia Russo #23

Colombia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Germany July 30 W 2-1 Away
Morocco August 3 L 1-0 Away
Jamaica August 8 W 1-0 Home
England August 12 - Away

Colombia's Recent Performance

  • In its last action on August 8, Colombia earned a 1-0 win over Jamaica, while outshooting Jamaica 10 to seven.
  • In four Women's World Cup matches for Colombia, Linda Caicedo has two goals (14th in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
  • Catalina Usme has two goals for Colombia in Women's World Cup.
  • Manuela Vanegas has recorded one goal for Colombia so far in Women's World Cup.

Colombia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Catalina Perez #1
  • Manuela Vanegas #2
  • Daniela Arias #3
  • Diana Ospina #4
  • Lorena Bedoya #5
  • Daniela Montoya #6
  • Cami Reyes Calderon #7
  • Marcela Restrepo #8
  • Mayra Ramirez #9
  • Leicy Santos #10
  • Catalina Usme #11
  • Sandra Sepulveda #12
  • Natalia Giraldo Alzate #13
  • Angela Daniela Baron #14
  • Ana Maria Guzman #15
  • Lady Andrade #16
  • Caroline Arias #17
  • Linda Caicedo #18
  • Jorelyn Carabali #19
  • Monica Ramos Santana #20
  • Ivonne Chacon #21
  • Daniela Caracas #22
  • Elexa Marie Bahr Gutierrez #23

