France will face Australia in a World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12 at 3:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia.

Want to watch this matchup? You can find it on FOX US.

How to Watch France vs. Australia

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 AM ET

3:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

France Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Brazil July 29 W 2-1 Home Panama August 2 W 6-3 Away Morocco August 8 W 4-0 Home Australia August 12 - Away

France's Recent Performance

France faced Morocco in its most recent match and was victorious by a final score of 4-0. The victorious France side took 14 shots, outshooting by 13.

Kadidiatou Diani's statline through four Women's World Cup appearances includes four goals and three assists for France.

So far in four Women's World Cup games, Eugenie Le Sommer has scored three goals.

Vicki Becho has one goal and one assist for France in Women's World Cup matches.

France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Solene Durand #1

Maelle Lakrar #2

Wendie Renard #3

Laurina Fazer #4

Elisa De Almeida #5

Sandie Toletti #6

Sakina Karchaoui #7

Grace Geyoro #8

Eugenie Le Sommer #9

Amel Majri #10

Kadidiatou Diani #11

Clara Mateo #12

Selma Bacha #13

Aissatou Tounkara #14

Kenza Dali #15

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16

Lea Le Garrec #17

Viviane Asseyi #18

Naomie Feller #19

Estelle Cascarino #20

Constance Picaud #21

Eve Perisset #22

Vicki Becho #23

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Nigeria July 27 L 3-2 Home Canada July 31 W 4-0 Away Denmark August 7 W 2-0 Home France August 12 - Home

Australia's Recent Performance

In its last outing on August 7, Australia secured a 2-0 victory against Denmark, while it tallied three fewer shots than Denmark.

In Women's World Cup, Caitlin Foord has collected one goal (in four matches) and two assists for Australia.

In four Women's World Cup matches, Hayley Raso has three goals.

In four Women's World Cup matches, Steph Catley has two goals.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster