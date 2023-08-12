France vs. Australia: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - August 12
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
France will face Australia in a World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday, August 12 at 3:00 AM ET in Brisbane, Australia.
Want to watch this matchup? You can find it on FOX US.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch France vs. Australia
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Location: Brisbane, Australia
- Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
France Group Stage Results
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brazil
|July 29
|W 2-1
|Home
|Panama
|August 2
|W 6-3
|Away
|Morocco
|August 8
|W 4-0
|Home
|Australia
|August 12
|-
|Away
France's Recent Performance
- France faced Morocco in its most recent match and was victorious by a final score of 4-0. The victorious France side took 14 shots, outshooting by 13.
- Kadidiatou Diani's statline through four Women's World Cup appearances includes four goals and three assists for France.
- So far in four Women's World Cup games, Eugenie Le Sommer has scored three goals.
- Vicki Becho has one goal and one assist for France in Women's World Cup matches.
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Solene Durand #1
- Maelle Lakrar #2
- Wendie Renard #3
- Laurina Fazer #4
- Elisa De Almeida #5
- Sandie Toletti #6
- Sakina Karchaoui #7
- Grace Geyoro #8
- Eugenie Le Sommer #9
- Amel Majri #10
- Kadidiatou Diani #11
- Clara Mateo #12
- Selma Bacha #13
- Aissatou Tounkara #14
- Kenza Dali #15
- Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16
- Lea Le Garrec #17
- Viviane Asseyi #18
- Naomie Feller #19
- Estelle Cascarino #20
- Constance Picaud #21
- Eve Perisset #22
- Vicki Becho #23
Australia Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nigeria
|July 27
|L 3-2
|Home
|Canada
|July 31
|W 4-0
|Away
|Denmark
|August 7
|W 2-0
|Home
|France
|August 12
|-
|Home
Australia's Recent Performance
- In its last outing on August 7, Australia secured a 2-0 victory against Denmark, while it tallied three fewer shots than Denmark.
- In Women's World Cup, Caitlin Foord has collected one goal (in four matches) and two assists for Australia.
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Hayley Raso has three goals.
- In four Women's World Cup matches, Steph Catley has two goals.
Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Lydia Williams #1
- Courtney Nevin #2
- Aivi Luik #3
- Clare Polkinghorne #4
- Cortnee Vine #5
- Clare Wheeler #6
- Steph Catley #7
- Alexandra Chidiac #8
- Caitlin Foord #9
- Emily van Egmond #10
- Mary Fowler #11
- Teagan Micah #12
- Tameka Yallop #13
- Alanna Kennedy #14
- Clare Hunt #15
- Hayley Raso #16
- Kyah Simon #17
- Mackenzie Arnold #18
- Katrina Gorry #19
- Sam Kerr #20
- Ellie Carpenter #21
- Charlotte Grant #22
- Kyra Cooney-Cross #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.