In the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers semifinals on Saturday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina faces Alex de Minaur.

In the Semifinal, de Minaur is the favorite against Davidovich Fokina, with -150 odds against the underdog's +120.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 12

Saturday, August 12 Venue: Sobeys Stadium

Sobeys Stadium Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Court Surface: Hard

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 60.0% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Alex de Minaur +120 Odds to Win Match -150 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +300 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 46.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.1

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Davidovich Fokina advanced past Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

de Minaur won 7-6, 7-5 versus Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Davidovich Fokina has played 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Davidovich Fokina has played an average of 25.5 games (21.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, de Minaur has played 56 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.1% of the games. He averages 23.5 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

de Minaur has averaged 23.8 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set through 37 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 54.7% of those games.

In two matches against each other, Davidovich Fokina has taken down de Minaur two times. Davidovich Fokina won their last match 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 on June 15, 2022 in the cinch Championships Round of 16.

Davidovich Fokina and de Minaur have matched up in five sets against on another, with Davidovich Fokina winning four of them.

Davidovich Fokina has taken 30 games (54.5% win rate) against de Minaur, who has claimed 25 games.

de Minaur and Davidovich Fokina have matched up two times, and they have averaged 27.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

