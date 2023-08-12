Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (67-50) and Los Angeles Angels (58-59) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (8-3, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (5-3, 4.92 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 46 out of the 77 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

Houston has entered 34 games this season favored by -175 or more and is 24-10 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 568 total runs this season.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).

Angels Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Angels were upset in every contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The past 10 Angels games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Angels have been victorious in 22, or 42.3%, of the 52 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (570 total).

The Angels have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles W 7-6 Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles W 8-2 Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles L 5-4 Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer August 11 Angels W 11-3 Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers August 12 Angels - J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson August 13 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth August 14 @ Marlins - Framber Valdez vs Braxton Garrett August 15 @ Marlins - Cristian Javier vs Johnny Cueto August 16 @ Marlins - Hunter Brown vs Jesús Luzardo August 18 Mariners - Justin Verlander vs Bryce Miller

Angels Schedule