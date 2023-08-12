Hunter Renfroe and Kyle Tucker will hit the field when the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth in baseball with 152 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston's .417 slugging percentage ranks 11th in baseball.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (568 total runs).

The Astros are 13th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.272).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels rank third in Major League Baseball with 175 home runs.

Fueled by 382 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks fifth in MLB with a .442 slugging percentage this season.

The Angels have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 570 total runs this season.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Angels rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Los Angeles has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

The Angels rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.376 WHIP this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.75 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.

France is looking to pick up his 11th quality start of the season in this game.

France heads into the game with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will hand the ball to Tyler Anderson (5-3) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.

He has earned a quality start six times in 19 starts this season.

Anderson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home Justin Verlander Bryce Miller

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Home Chase Silseth Bryce Miller 8/7/2023 Giants L 8-3 Home Patrick Sandoval Logan Webb 8/8/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Lucas Giolito Scott Alexander 8/9/2023 Giants W 4-1 Home - Ryan Walker 8/11/2023 Astros L 11-3 Away Reid Detmers Justin Verlander 8/12/2023 Astros - Away Tyler Anderson J.P. France 8/13/2023 Astros - Away Chase Silseth Jose Urquidy 8/14/2023 Rangers - Away Patrick Sandoval Max Scherzer 8/15/2023 Rangers - Away Lucas Giolito Jordan Montgomery 8/16/2023 Rangers - Away Shohei Ohtani Jon Gray 8/18/2023 Rays - Home Reid Detmers -

