Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Angels on August 12, 2023
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are available when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 123 hits with 28 doubles, 21 home runs, 57 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He's slashing .293/.374/.510 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|5
|5
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 66 walks and 73 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .249/.350/.413 slash line so far this season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Yankees
|Aug. 6
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 131 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He has a .305/.409/.662 slash line on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 101 hits with 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI.
- He's slashed .248/.307/.442 so far this year.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Astros
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
