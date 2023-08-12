The Houston Astros (67-50) are looking for Jose Altuve to continue a 13-game hitting streak versus the Los Angeles Angels (58-59) on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (8-3, 2.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (5-3, 4.92 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (8-3, 2.75 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (5-3, 4.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (8-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, giving up no earned runs while allowing three hits to the New York Yankees.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.75, a 2.34 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.242 in 16 games this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

In 15 starts this season, France has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

J.P. France vs. Angels

The Angels are batting .253 this season, 11th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .442 (fifth in the league) with 175 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Angels two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-45 with a home run and three RBI in 11 1/3 innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (5-3 with a 4.92 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.

The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .276 against him.

Anderson is trying to secure his seventh quality start of the year in this outing.

Anderson will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Tyler Anderson vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks ninth in the league with 568 total runs scored while batting .251 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .417 slugging percentage (11th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 152 home runs (ninth in the league).

Anderson has thrown three innings, giving up one earned run on five hits while striking out five against the Astros this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.