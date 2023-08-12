The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .682 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: José Quintana

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .285 with 23 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 40 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

Riley will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with two homers during his last outings.

Riley has picked up a hit in 71.3% of his 115 games this season, with multiple hits in 34.8% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 46 games this season (40.0%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (18.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 53.0% of his games this season (61 of 115), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (15.7%) he has scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .311 AVG .261 .371 OBP .317 .577 SLG .471 30 XBH 22 14 HR 14 38 RBI 39 57/21 K/BB 61/19 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings