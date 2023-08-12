Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race slate on Saturday, August 12 features IndyCar Racing, NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and Pro Motocross Championship action that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with details on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Watch even more racing action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch IndyCar Racing: Gallagher Grand Prix

Series: IndyCar Racing

IndyCar Racing Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Pro Motocross Championship: Unadilla National

Series: Pro Motocross Championship

Pro Motocross Championship Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Pennzoil 150 presented by Advance Auto Parts

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with auto racing action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!