The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox will send Brandon Woodruff and Jesse Scholtens, respectively, out for the start when the two squads face off on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB play with 124 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.381).

The Brewers' .235 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (503 total runs).

The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Brewers' nine strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.227).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 128 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 26th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 485 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.388 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Woodruff (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.65 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Woodruff will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per outing).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Scholtens (1-4) will take the mound for the White Sox, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Scholtens has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished nine appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Pirates L 4-1 Home Brandon Woodruff Johan Oviedo 8/7/2023 Rockies W 12-1 Home Freddy Peralta Peter Lambert 8/8/2023 Rockies L 7-3 Home Wade Miley Kyle Freeland 8/9/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Home Adrian Houser Chris Flexen 8/11/2023 White Sox W 7-6 Away Corbin Burnes Michael Kopech 8/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Woodruff Jesse Scholtens 8/13/2023 White Sox - Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Wade Miley Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Adrian Houser Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers - Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers - Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Jesse Scholtens Xzavion Curry 8/7/2023 Yankees W 5-1 Home Dylan Cease Gerrit Cole 8/8/2023 Yankees L 7-1 Home Touki Toussaint Clarke Schmidt 8/9/2023 Yankees W 9-2 Home Mike Clevinger Ian Hamilton 8/11/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Home Michael Kopech Corbin Burnes 8/12/2023 Brewers - Home Jesse Scholtens Brandon Woodruff 8/13/2023 Brewers - Home Dylan Cease Freddy Peralta 8/15/2023 Cubs - Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs - Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies - Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland

