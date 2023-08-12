Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Luis Robert and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Woodruff Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 at Cubs Apr. 1 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Woodruff's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 57 walks and 65 RBI (126 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He's slashing .290/.376/.471 so far this season.

Yelich will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with four walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 2-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 90 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .228/.309/.398 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 11 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 9 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI (116 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He's slashed .271/.325/.563 on the year.

Robert hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 102 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.

He has a slash line of .252/.317/.433 so far this season.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run and three RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.