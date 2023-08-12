The Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) visit the Chicago White Sox (47-70) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Brewers will call on Brandon Woodruff (1-1) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woodruff - MIL (1-1, 1.65 ERA) vs Scholtens - CHW (1-4, 3.06 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers will hand the ball to Woodruff (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.65, a 7 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .857 in three games this season.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesse Scholtens

Scholtens gets the start for the White Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.06, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.

Scholtens is aiming to claim his third quality start in a row in this game.

Scholtens will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 2.8 frames per outing.

In nine of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.