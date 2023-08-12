Saturday's game that pits the Chicago White Sox (47-70) against the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on August 12.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (1-1) versus the White Sox and Jesse Scholtens (1-4).

Brewers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Brewers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 35, or 58.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 11 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 6-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the majors with 503 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The White Sox have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The White Sox have come away with 27 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (485 total, 4.1 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 Pirates L 4-1 Brandon Woodruff vs Johan Oviedo August 7 Rockies W 12-1 Freddy Peralta vs Peter Lambert August 8 Rockies L 7-3 Wade Miley vs Kyle Freeland August 9 Rockies W 7-6 Adrian Houser vs Chris Flexen August 11 @ White Sox W 7-6 Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech August 12 @ White Sox - Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens August 13 @ White Sox - Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease August 15 @ Dodgers - Wade Miley vs Bobby Miller August 16 @ Dodgers - Adrian Houser vs Clayton Kershaw August 17 @ Dodgers - Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn August 18 @ Rangers - Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney

White Sox Schedule