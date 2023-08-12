On Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Atlanta Dream (15-14) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid when visiting the Los Angeles Sparks (11-18), airing at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Sparks matchup.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Dream vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Dream have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Sparks are 15-11-0 ATS this year.

When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-5.

Los Angeles has covered the spread 11 times this season (11-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

A total of 12 out of the Dream's 28 games this season have gone over the point total.

So far this year, 13 out of the Sparks' 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

