The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Denyi Reyes and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Mets.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

Denyi Reyes TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .246.

Rosario has had a hit in 59 of 101 games this season (58.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.9% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 48 .246 AVG .247 .280 OBP .312 .480 SLG .424 19 XBH 17 11 HR 5 31 RBI 20 50/9 K/BB 42/15 0 SB 1

