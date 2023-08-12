Saturday's game between the Seattle Mariners (63-52) and the Baltimore Orioles (71-45) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mariners coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 12.

The Orioles will give the ball to Cole Irvin (1-3, 5.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to George Kirby (10-8, 3.32 ERA).

Orioles vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

This season, the Orioles have won 37 out of the 52 games, or 71.2%, in which they've been favored.

This season Baltimore has won 37 of its 52 games, or 71.2%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Orioles.

Baltimore has scored 569 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Orioles' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Mariners games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Mariners have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Seattle has won 16 of 28 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (528 total), Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.75 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 6 Mets W 2-0 Kyle Bradish vs José Quintana August 8 Astros L 7-6 Grayson Rodriguez vs Framber Valdez August 9 Astros L 8-2 Jack Flaherty vs Cristian Javier August 10 Astros W 5-4 Dean Kremer vs Hunter Brown August 11 @ Mariners L 9-2 Kyle Gibson vs Luis Castillo August 12 @ Mariners - Cole Irvin vs George Kirby August 13 @ Mariners - Kyle Bradish vs Bryce Miller August 14 @ Padres - Grayson Rodriguez vs Yu Darvish August 15 @ Padres - Jack Flaherty vs Michael Wacha August 16 @ Padres - Dean Kremer vs Blake Snell August 18 @ Athletics - Kyle Gibson vs Luis Medina

Mariners Schedule