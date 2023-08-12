Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will try to defeat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles rank 17th in baseball with 135 total home runs.

Baltimore's .422 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Orioles have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).

Baltimore is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (569 total).

The Orioles' .320 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Orioles strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 13 average in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Baltimore has the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).

The Orioles average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.292).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.

Seattle ranks 18th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Seattle has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 528 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the second-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Mariners, who lead MLB with a 1.172 WHIP.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Irvin (1-3 with a 5.44 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his ninth of the season.

In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Mets without surrendering a hit.

Irvin heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Irvin has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this outing.

He will try for his fourth straight outing without surrendering an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

George Kirby (10-8) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 6, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

He has 16 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Kirby will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Mets W 2-0 Home Kyle Bradish José Quintana 8/8/2023 Astros L 7-6 Home Grayson Rodriguez Framber Valdez 8/9/2023 Astros L 8-2 Home Jack Flaherty Cristian Javier 8/10/2023 Astros W 5-4 Home Dean Kremer Hunter Brown 8/11/2023 Mariners L 9-2 Away Kyle Gibson Luis Castillo 8/12/2023 Mariners - Away Cole Irvin George Kirby 8/13/2023 Mariners - Away Kyle Bradish Bryce Miller 8/14/2023 Padres - Away Grayson Rodriguez Yu Darvish 8/15/2023 Padres - Away Jack Flaherty Michael Wacha 8/16/2023 Padres - Away Dean Kremer Blake Snell 8/18/2023 Athletics - Away Kyle Gibson Luis Medina

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.