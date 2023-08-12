Sportsbooks have set player props for Julio Rodriguez, Adley Rutschman and others when the Seattle Mariners host the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 121 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .259/.322/.438 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .256/.330/.384 so far this season.

France heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 6 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 57 RBI.

He's slashed .274/.370/.436 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 64 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .251/.328/.473 so far this season.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.