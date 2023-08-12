Mariners vs. Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 12
The Seattle Mariners (63-52) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll versus the Baltimore Orioles (71-45) on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Cal Raleigh is riding a two-game homer streak.
The Orioles will call on Cole Irvin (1-3) against the Mariners and George Kirby (10-8).
Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-3, 5.44 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.32 ERA)
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby (10-8) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
- Kirby is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season.
- Kirby is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
George Kirby vs. Orioles
- He will face an Orioles offense that ranks 15th in the league with 984 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .422 (ninth in the league) with 135 total home runs (17th in MLB action).
- Kirby has a 2.84 ERA and a 1.105 WHIP against the Orioles this season in 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin
- The Orioles' Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 16 games.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Irvin has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3 frames when he pitches.
- He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
