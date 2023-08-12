The Seattle Mariners (63-52) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll versus the Baltimore Orioles (71-45) on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Cal Raleigh is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Orioles will call on Cole Irvin (1-3) against the Mariners and George Kirby (10-8).

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Irvin - BAL (1-3, 5.44 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (10-8, 3.32 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-8) takes the mound first for the Mariners in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 124 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.

Kirby is looking to record his 17th quality start of the season.

Kirby is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

George Kirby vs. Orioles

He will face an Orioles offense that ranks 15th in the league with 984 total hits (on a .252 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .422 (ninth in the league) with 135 total home runs (17th in MLB action).

Kirby has a 2.84 ERA and a 1.105 WHIP against the Orioles this season in 6 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Irvin

The Orioles' Irvin (1-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the New York Mets.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.2 walks per nine across 16 games.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Irvin has made three starts of five or more innings in eight chances this season, and averages 3 frames when he pitches.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

