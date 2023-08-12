The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.432 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 18 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .295.

Harris II is batting .474 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

In 67.7% of his games this season (63 of 93), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.7%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (23 of 93), with more than one RBI eight times (8.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.8%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 51 .324 AVG .272 .364 OBP .327 .532 SLG .417 16 XBH 15 6 HR 5 18 RBI 17 27/7 K/BB 36/15 7 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings