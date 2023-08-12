The Baltimore Orioles visit the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others in this matchup.

Orioles vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Cole Irvin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Irvin Stats

The Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Irvin has three starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 3 innings per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

Irvin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 6 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 4 1.0 1 1 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 2 2.0 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 29 1.1 5 4 4 1 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 1.0 1 0 0 2 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits).

He has a slash line of .274/.370/.436 so far this year.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 106 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .251/.328/.473 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 121 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .259/.322/.438 slash line so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

France Stats

Ty France has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .256/.330/.384 slash line on the season.

France has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double, a home run and three RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 6 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

