On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (hitting .326 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Denyi Reyes. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Denyi Reyes

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .263 with 21 doubles, four triples, 26 home runs and 34 walks.

He ranks 62nd in batting average, 96th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Albies enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .292 with one homer.

Albies has gotten a hit in 78 of 114 games this year (68.4%), with more than one hit on 29 occasions (25.4%).

He has homered in 24 games this season (21.1%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (40.4%), with two or more RBI in 24 of those contests (21.1%).

In 52.6% of his games this year (60 of 114), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .241 AVG .284 .299 OBP .341 .450 SLG .556 22 XBH 29 10 HR 16 38 RBI 44 40/17 K/BB 42/17 2 SB 7

