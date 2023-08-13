The Las Vegas Aces (26-3) have a home matchup with Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (15-15) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, August 13. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas picked up a 113-89 win against Washington in their last game. The team was led by A'ja Wilson's 40 points, 12 rebounds and two steals and Chelsea Gray's 19 points and 10 assists. Led by Howard with 17 points last time out, Atlanta lost 85-74 versus Los Angeles.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Aces vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-3000 to win)

Aces (-3000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+1200 to win)

Dream (+1200 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-16.5)

Aces (-16.5) What's the over/under?: 175.5

175.5 When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Dream Season Stats

The Dream are fifth in the WNBA in points scored (82.8 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (84.2).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (36.1 per game) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

With 18.6 assists per game, the Dream are third-worst in the WNBA.

In 2023, Atlanta is third-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.3).

In 2023, the Dream are eighth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.9 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Defensively, Atlanta is fourth in the league in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3. It is third-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 33%.

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream average more points per game at home (84.9) than away (81.1), and also give up fewer points at home (83.6) than on the road (84.7).

At home, Atlanta averages 35.8 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than on the road (36.4). It concedes 36.1 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 more than on the road (35.8).

The Dream collect 0.6 fewer assists per game at home (18.3) than on the road (18.9).

Atlanta commits more turnovers per game at home (14.6) than on the road (14.2), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.3) than on the road (13.4).

At home the Dream drain 7.7 treys per game, 1.5 more than away (6.2). They shoot 38.6% from beyond the arc at home, 7.6% higher than away (31%).

At home, Atlanta gives up 7.2 treys per game, 0.2 fewer than on the road (7.4). It allows 32.5% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 0.9% lower than away (33.4%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Dream have been the underdog 16 times and won seven, or 43.8%, of those games.

The Dream have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1200.

Atlanta has 14 wins in 29 games against the spread this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 7.7% chance of a victory for the Dream.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.