Sunday's game at Citi Field has the Atlanta Braves (75-41) squaring off against the New York Mets (52-65) at 7:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (5-4) for the Braves and Kodai Senga (8-6) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 103 times and won 67, or 65%, of those games.

This season Atlanta has won 61 of its 88 games, or 69.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta leads MLB with 678 runs scored this season.

The Braves have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

