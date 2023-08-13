Francisco Lindor and Ozzie Albies will take the field when the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday at Citi Field.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Mets +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -135 +115 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 67 of the 103 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (65%).

Atlanta has a 61-27 record (winning 69.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 63 of those games (63-50-3).

The Braves have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 38-21 27-14 48-27 60-34 15-7

