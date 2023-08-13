Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (75-41) will be eyeing a series sweep when they face off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (52-65) at Citi Field on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mets (+115). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Braves and Mets game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-135) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $17.41 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 103 games this season and won 67 (65%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 61-27 (69.3%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Mets have won in 11, or 25%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mets have come away with a win one times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mets have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Ozzie Albies - 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

