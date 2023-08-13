The Atlanta Braves (75-41) hope to sweep the New York Mets (52-65) on Sunday at Citi Field, beginning at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA).

Braves vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

Chirinos (5-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.83 ERA this season with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across 18 games.

Chirinos has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Chirinos has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Yonny Chirinos vs. Mets

The Mets have scored 500 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 906 hits, 28th in baseball, with 144 home runs (11th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Mets in one game, and they have gone 3-for-17 with two home runs and three RBI over 4 2/3 innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 116 2/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.24, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season. Opposing batters have a .218 batting average against him.

Senga has nine quality starts this season.

Senga will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 21 outings this season.

