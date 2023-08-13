The Atlanta Braves, including Orlando Arcia and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .293.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 67.0% of his games this season (63 of 94), with more than one hit 27 times (28.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 94), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37 games this season (39.4%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .317 AVG .271 .374 OBP .324 .494 SLG .429 15 XBH 15 7 HR 6 25 RBI 18 34/13 K/BB 33/14 1 SB 0

