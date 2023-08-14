The Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees will play on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Braves are listed as -210 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Yankees (+170). The total for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 67 of the 104 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (64.4%).

Atlanta has a 24-10 record (winning 70.6% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this matchup.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times this season for a 64-50-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together a 10-10-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 38-22 27-15 48-27 60-35 15-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.