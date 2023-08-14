How to Watch the Braves vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 14
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 227 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta has an MLB-best .503 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (684 total runs).
- The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.288).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried (3-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Fried has registered two quality starts this season.
- Fried will look to record his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his seven appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|W 7-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 21-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Denyi Reyes
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|W 6-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
|8/16/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Randy Vasquez
|8/18/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Alex Cobb
|8/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Logan Webb
|8/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|-
