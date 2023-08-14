Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves square off against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at 7:20 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 227 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .503 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the most prolific offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (684 total runs).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest mark in the majors.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.288).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Fried (3-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 2.50 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Fried has registered two quality starts this season.

Fried will look to record his sixth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his seven appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets W 7-0 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees - Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees - Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried -

