In the series opener on Monday, August 14, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (75-42) take on Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-58). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +165. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Max Fried - ATL (3-1, 2.50 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (8-6, 4.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Braves and Yankees matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 67, or 64.4%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have a 28-11 record (winning 71.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 5-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (39.5%) in those contests.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Austin Riley 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+110)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.